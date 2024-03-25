At Bodhi and Breath, we are dedicated to nurturing holistic well-being through a diverse range of services designed to support your mind, body, and spirit. Our expert team offers physiotherapy and acupuncture to relieve pain and promote healing, as well as 1:1 Pilates classes that enhance strength and flexibility.





Beyond traditional therapies, we embrace alternative practices such as Reiki and shamanic healing to foster deep spiritual connections and emotional balance. We also invite you to join our community through our enriching cacao ceremonies and a variety of empowering workshops and events, where we focus on personal growth and self-discovery.





At Bodhi and Breath, we believe in a comprehensive approach to wellness that harmonises physical health with spiritual and emotional well-being, guiding you on your journey to transformation.