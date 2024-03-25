Unlock Your Body's Natural Healing Power
Physiotherapy & Acupuncture
Breathwork & Energy Healing
Sacred Seeds: Acu - Ear Seeds
Workshops/Ceremonies
At Bodhi and Breath, we are dedicated to nurturing holistic well-being through a diverse range of services designed to support your mind, body, and spirit. Our expert team offers physiotherapy and acupuncture to relieve pain and promote healing, as well as 1:1 Pilates classes that enhance strength and flexibility.
Beyond traditional therapies, we embrace alternative practices such as Reiki and shamanic healing to foster deep spiritual connections and emotional balance. We also invite you to join our community through our enriching cacao ceremonies and a variety of empowering workshops and events, where we focus on personal growth and self-discovery.
At Bodhi and Breath, we believe in a comprehensive approach to wellness that harmonises physical health with spiritual and emotional well-being, guiding you on your journey to transformation.
At Bodhi & Breath, we believe that true health is not just the absence of disease, but a state of balance and harmony in body, mind, and spirit. We strive to address the root causes of our clients' health concerns, rather than just treating symptoms, and to empower them to take an active role in their own healing journey.
Luv Yourself Space: Canning Town
Join us at Awakened Hearts on the 12th October. Space held by 4 experienced facilitators (husband and wife duos)
Cacao| Conscious movement | ...
Luv Yourself Space: Canning Town
Devonshire House,
582 Honeypot Lane,
Stanmore,
Middlesex,
HA71JS
Phone: 07894458703 Email: chaneltamana@gmail.com
